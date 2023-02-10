Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 162.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $139,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

SNOW stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $329.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

