Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,125 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.81 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

