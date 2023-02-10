Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

