Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,286 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,534.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,496.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,351.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

