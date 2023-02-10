Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 132.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

