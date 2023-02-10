Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964,978 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.15% of Carnival Co. & worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 914,377 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 702,666 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,682,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.