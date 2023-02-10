Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 20,854 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $30.50 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.