Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,026 shares of company stock worth $1,373,949 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

NYSE IT opened at $351.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.76. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

