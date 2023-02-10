Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 25,260 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,636 shares of company stock valued at $57,160,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

