Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average of $170.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

