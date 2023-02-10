Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,032 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.92 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

