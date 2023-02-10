Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,556 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,118,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after acquiring an additional 242,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Leidos by 2,971.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after acquiring an additional 220,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

