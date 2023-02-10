Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $146.82 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $172.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.37.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

