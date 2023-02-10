Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $157.79 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.09. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

