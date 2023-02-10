Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,456 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 112,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of HP worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Trading Up 0.2 %

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

