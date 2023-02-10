Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.59. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

