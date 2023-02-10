California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 50,991 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Diamondback Energy worth $49,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

