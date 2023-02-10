Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,559 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,641,000. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,184,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

