Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.57 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after buying an additional 262,762 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $125.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

