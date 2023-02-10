The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $46,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

