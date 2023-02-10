California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,977 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $47,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $10,641,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.3% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $99,713,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $522.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.36 and a 200-day moving average of $436.95. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $531.69.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

