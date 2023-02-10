Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $48,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,450,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,052,000 after buying an additional 476,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

