D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $48,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,921 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

