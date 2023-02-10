Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,433 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $50,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.81 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

