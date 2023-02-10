California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 133,441 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.48% of Amdocs worth $50,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $97.08.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

