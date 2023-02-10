California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,905 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of SVB Financial Group worth $43,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 23.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.80.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $315.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More

