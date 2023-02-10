Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,056 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Equity Residential worth $56,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

NYSE EQR opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

