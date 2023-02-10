California Public Employees Retirement System Has $44.62 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,569,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $44,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after buying an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 323.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $61,038,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.46 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

