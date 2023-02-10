Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.33% of Rollins worth $57,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins Announces Dividend

Shares of ROL opened at $35.41 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

