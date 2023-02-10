California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Atlassian worth $64,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $171.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.35. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,916,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock worth $38,476,869. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

