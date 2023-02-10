Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $264.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.11. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

