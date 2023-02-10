Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Insider Activity at AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

