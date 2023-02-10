Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,425 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

