Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $110.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading

