Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 128,864 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 128,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $242,264.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,106,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,520,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Tuesday, January 31st, Barry Canton sold 149,554 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $276,674.90.

On Friday, January 27th, Barry Canton sold 145,907 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $265,550.74.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $274,634.04.

On Monday, January 23rd, Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $341,731.53.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,845.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $344,768.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.