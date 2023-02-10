Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,915,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,926 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of NIO worth $45,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

