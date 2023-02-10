California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,250 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $50,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $661.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.73 and a 200-day moving average of $562.61. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

