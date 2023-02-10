California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084,318 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 349,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Halliburton worth $51,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Stock Down 4.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.