Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,016 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 31.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cintas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cintas by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS opened at $438.09 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.98.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.