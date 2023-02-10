California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $51,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.1 %

WBA opened at $35.81 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

