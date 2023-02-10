Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $52,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,510,000 after buying an additional 93,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $173.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

