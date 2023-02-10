Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 128,080 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,080 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $124.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

