Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,616 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $32,456,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,823.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 469,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 444,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after buying an additional 397,221 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

