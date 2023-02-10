Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 52,034.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 139,667 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $81,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.5 %

MRVI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of -0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

