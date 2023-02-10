Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NEM opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

