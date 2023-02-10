NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 501,645 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 797.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 386,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 370,856 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

