Westpac Banking Corp Sells 169,638 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,638 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

