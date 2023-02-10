Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,235,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,940,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ZM opened at $76.77 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $152.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.22.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
