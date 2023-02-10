Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 405.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 32.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 66.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.0% during the third quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 25.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.76.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $203.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

