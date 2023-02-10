IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $60,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $486.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

